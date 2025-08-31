Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The Twins have now left Julien out of the lineup for three consecutive contests, which follows a stretch of four straight starts in which he went 2-for-13 with a double and three walks. Julien has produced a poor .545 OPS since getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 1 and may play second fiddle to Kody Clemens at first base and Luke Keaschall at second base moving forward.