The Twins recalled Outman from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

Outman will step onto the active roster after Alan Roden (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Outman figures to compete with Austin Martin for playing time in left field while Roden is idle. He's spent all of August at Triple-A after being traded from the Dodgers to the Twins, slashing .235/.316/.490 in 57 plate appearances. Outman was reported to possibly adjusting his swing while with St. Paul after he went 4-for-39 (.103) in big-league action with the Dodgers this season.