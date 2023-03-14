Gallo started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's spring training win over the Yankees. He's hitting .316 (6-for-19) with a home run this spring.

Gallo could get playing time at first base this year, especially early in the season with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) questionable for the start of the season. He'll likely get most of his playing time in left field as he looks to rebound from a disappointing season. He hit just .160/.280/.357 with 19 home runs last season with nearly a 40 percent strikeout rate across 126 games for the Yankees and Dodgers.