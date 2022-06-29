Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in a 6-0 win over the Guardians during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Activated off the injured list following Tuesday's matinee, Polanco looked to be completely over his back woes in his first action since June 12. The 28-year-old connected on his eighth homer of the year, a two-run blast off Konnor Pilkington in the third inning that gave the Twins a 3-0 lead. Polanco has a .325/.413/.525 slash line through 11 games in June prior to landing on the IL, and he seems to be picking up right where he left off.