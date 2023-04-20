Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday that Polanco (knee) is "pretty close to coming back," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Park suspects that Polanco will be activated in the early portion of the Twins' upcoming homestand, which begins Friday against the Nationals and runs through April 30. Polanco has already played in eight minor-league rehab games between Single-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul, though he's slashed just .231/.323/.269 across 31 plate appearances. The 29-year-old second baseman is recovering from a lingering left injury. He said Wednesday that it's "100 percent" healthy.
