Polanco went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Royals.

Polanco knocked four hits for the first time in 2018, including a solo shot in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old infielder owns a .285 average with 21 extra-base hits in 249 at-bats this season.

