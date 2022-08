Polanco was removed from Monday's game against the Royals after banging his knee on a slide at the plate, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

This appeared to be a precautionary move by the Twins, though Polanco will likely be checked out by trainers Tuesday to determine his status for the second game of the series. Nick Gordon or Luis Arraez could get a look at the keystone if Polanco is unable to go Tuesday.