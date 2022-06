Polanco isn't starting Monday against the Mariners after dealing with back soreness Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Polanco went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Rays. He's out of the lineup for the first time since May 26 during Monday's series opener against Seattle, and his absence is apparently due to an injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.