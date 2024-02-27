Miranda (shoulder) went 2-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's exhibition against the Yankees.

Miranda underwent offseason surgery to remove scar tissue from his right labrum and rotator cuff, and he's since been cleared for game action. He looked sharp in his chances at the dish Monday, as he collected a base knock in the top of the first inning and doubled home the first run of the game in the third. Now that Miranda has returned to health, he'll set his sights on earning playing time either at the hot corner behind Royce Lewis or at first base, where he'll compete with Carlos Santana and Alex Kirillof.