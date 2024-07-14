Miranda (back) will be placed on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Miranda was a late scratch Friday due to lower back stiffness and didn't take the field Saturday. Even with the All-Star break coming this week, Minnesota decided that it'd be best to give Miranda extended time off to let the back issue heal. Diego Castillo is expected to be called up in a corresponding move and should share third base duties with Brooks Lee while Miranda is sidelined.