Miranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Miranda is on the bench for the Twins' third straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher after going hitless in nine at-bats since he was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on July 2. Though he had a clear path to a regular starting role at third base after Royce Lewis (oblique) was moved to the injured list, Miranda's struggles have opened the door for the hot-hitting Donovan Solano to pick up more work at the position.