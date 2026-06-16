Twins' Josh Bell: Blasts three-run homer in win

Bell went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

Bell came to the plate with two runners on and two outs in the first inning and proceeded to golf a three-run homer off MacKenzie Gore to give the Twins an early lead. With a single added in the sixth inning, it marked the switch hitter's second consecutive multi-hit effort and fourth of the month. A strong June has improved Bell's overall numbers, though they remain fairly lackluster at .236/.289/.380 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 43 RBI, 34 runs and a stolen base across 71 appearances.