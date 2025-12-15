The Twins signed Bell to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2027 on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's the first major-league free-agent signing this offseason for the Twins. Bell should see most of the playing time at first base in Minnesota but is also an option for starts at designated hitter. The 33-year-old slashed .237/.325/.417 with 22 home runs across 140 games this past season for the Nationals.