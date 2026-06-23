Twins' Kendry Rojas: Drawing spot start Tuesday

Rojas will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Joe Ryan had been on track to start Tuesday, but the Twins scratched him a day in advance after he fell ill. In Ryan's stead, the Twins will turn to Rojas, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday after making just one rehab appearance, during which he covered 1.1 innings and tossed 33 pitches for Triple-A St. Paul. Barring a pitcher being called up from the minors ahead of Tuesday's game, the Twins won't have an obvious candidate to work in bulk relief behind Rojas. The 23-year-old lefty should be able to provide more length than a typical opener, but he's not expected to work deep enough into his start to qualify for a win.