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Twins' Kendry Rojas: Drawing spot start Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rojas will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Joe Ryan had been on track to start Tuesday, but the Twins scratched him a day in advance after he fell ill. In Ryan's stead, the Twins will turn to Rojas, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday after making just one rehab appearance, during which he covered 1.1 innings and tossed 33 pitches for Triple-A St. Paul. Barring a pitcher being called up from the minors ahead of Tuesday's game, the Twins won't have an obvious candidate to work in bulk relief behind Rojas. The 23-year-old lefty should be able to provide more length than a typical opener, but he's not expected to work deep enough into his start to qualify for a win.

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