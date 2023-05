The Twins are hopeful that Maeda (triceps) will be cleared to throw off the mound by the end of the week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Maeda was placed on the 15-day injured list April 29 due to a right triceps strain, and while he remains without a firm timetable for a return, this latest update is good news. The team will likely ask him to complete a few side sessions before beginning a rehab assignment.