Maeda (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday and will throw another bullpen Monday, MLB.com reports.
It's possible Maeda could return in September to pitch out of the bullpen, but he'll need to show steady progress the next few bullpen sessions before going out on a rehab assignment. Maeda is in the penultimate season of a eight-year, $25 million contract and will likely want to finish the 2022 campaign on the field so that he can enter spring training healthy and ready to compete for a spot in the Minnesota rotation.