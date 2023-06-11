Maeda (triceps) threw four scoreless innings in his rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. He allowed three hits and struck out five.

Maeda has now made three rehab starts with the Saints, and this one was his best. The right-hander is working his way back from the triceps strain that has limited him to just 16 innings and four starts in the 2023 campaign. Assuming there's a good health report after this outing, it seems very plausible that Maeda's next start will be made as a member of the Twins.