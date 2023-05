Farmer (mouth) will go through pregame workouts with the Twins on Tuesday but will not be activated prior to their game against the Padres, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

His activation is imminent, however, with manager Rocco Baldelli saying it "could be tomorrow, could be the next day, could be the day after that." Farmer had another scheduled dental procedure Monday as he continues to work his way back from being hit in the face with a pitch last month.