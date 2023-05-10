The Twins reinstated Farmer (mouth) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
In order to create room for Farmer on the 26-man active roster, the Twins optioned everyday third baseman Jose Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Miranda had been in the midst of a prolonged slump at the plate and may be in store for only a brief stint in the minors to regain confidence with the bat, but in the meantime, Farmer and Willi Castro could be in store for increased opportunities at the hot corner. Farmer bats from the right side while Castro is a switch-hitter, so it's possible that Castro ends up serving as a strong-side platoon option while Farmer picks up most of his starts against left-handed pitching.