Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns win Saturday

Gibson (3-6) fired seven strong innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Gibson has been solid for the Twin through most of the season and he continued that with Saturday's effort, and was mostly strung by a first-inning two-run homer from Chris Davis. The 30-year-old will carry a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 105:46 K:BB into his start against the Rays on Wednesday.