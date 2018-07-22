Morrison (hip) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old has resided on the DL since July 12, and it'll wind up as only a brief absence. Willians Astudillo was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday to make room. Morrison will aim to improve his .193/.287/.367 slash line that's come with just 11 homers.