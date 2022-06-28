Arraez went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run in Monday's 11-1 win over the Guardians.

Even though he reached base in two of his five plate appearances, Arraez's on-base average actually fell to .427 for the season. That mark leads the American League by a wide margin and is just two points behind St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt for the top OBA in the majors. Arraez will be back in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, with the 25-year-old starting at second base and batting leadoff.