Farrell was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Farrell began the minor-league season with Triple-A St. Paul and posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings across three relief appearances. He'll now rejoin the major-league roster after Michael Pineda (thigh) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.