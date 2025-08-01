Keaschall (forearm) won't be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday and will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have a ton of roster spots to fill coming out of the trade deadline, but Keaschall needs a bit more time in the minors before rejoining the active roster. The 22-year-old served exclusively as a designated hitter during the first week of his rehab assignment, and he'll continue building up his defensive work with St. Paul. Once reinstated, Keaschall should see plenty of playing time following the departures of Carlos Correa (illness), Willi Castro, Harrison Bader and Ty France.