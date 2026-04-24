Twins' Luke Keaschall: Heading to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keaschall is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
The 23-year-old started Minnesota's first 25 games of the season, and he'll take a seat Friday after posting a .202/.245/.263 slash line with one homer and five steals. Tristan Gray will step in at the keystone with Keaschall on the bench.
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