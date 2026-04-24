Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Keaschall is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

The 23-year-old started Minnesota's first 25 games of the season, and he'll take a seat Friday after posting a .202/.245/.263 slash line with one homer and five steals. Tristan Gray will step in at the keystone with Keaschall on the bench.

More News