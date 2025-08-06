Keaschall went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win against the Tigers.

In his first MLB at-bat since April 25, Keaschall ripped a two-run shot for his first career home run. He later knocked an RBI single in the fifth inning. Keaschall fractured his forearm in April but picked up right where he left off before the injury. He's produced a 1.185 OPS with five RBI and five stolen bases through 30 plate appearances.