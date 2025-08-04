Keaschall (forearm) is likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Detroit, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins elected not to activate Keaschall from the IL this past Friday when he was first eligible. However, he has a locker in the Twins clubhouse at Comerica Park, indicating that Keaschall's activation is imminent. The rookie has been shelved since late April with a fractured right forearm. Keaschall should see something close to everyday playing time over the final two months, perhaps in a super-utility role.