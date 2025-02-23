Keaschall went 1-for-2 in Minnesota's spring training opener Saturday. He appeared as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game at DH as he isn't able to play in the field due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery last August.

Keaschall has been taking grounders at second base but not throwing once he gets the ball. He could be cleared to begin throwing by the middle of March, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. Keaschall almost surely isn't going to make the Opening Day roster, but he should debut during the 2025 season after slashing .303/.420/.483 with 15 home runs and 23 stolen bases between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in 2024.