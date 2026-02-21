Keaschall (thumb) will start at second base and bat second in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

A left thumb injury ended Keaschall's 2025 season and required surgery in October, but he is ready to roll this spring. While he didn't flash a ton of over-the-fence pop as a rookie with four homers in 49 games, Keaschall displayed an intriguing combination of contact, gap power and speed. The 23-year-old projects as Minnesota's starting second baseman to begin 2026.