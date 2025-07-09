Twins' Luke Keaschall: Takes live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keaschall (forearm) took batting practice and faced live pitching Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Keaschall will likely soon start playing rehab games. The 22-year-old was given a recovery timeline of two months or more after being diagnosed with a fractured right forearm in late April. He'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, so it looks like he could return in late July or early August at this point.