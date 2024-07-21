Margot is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Margot had picked up starts in four of the Twins' final five games before the All-Star break, but he finds himself on the bench for a second straight contest to begin the second half. Even with injuries beginning to pile up for the Twins with all of Carlos Correa (heel), Jose Miranda (back), Kyle Farmer (shoulder) and Royce Lewis (adductor) landing on the injured list within the past three weeks, Margot is still likely to see the majority of his playing time against left-handed pitching.