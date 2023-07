Wallner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Mariners.

Wallner plated Max Kepler with a two-run homer off George Kirby in the first inning, marking the 25-year-old's second long ball of the campaign. However, he struck out in all three of his other at-bats for his second straight contest being punched out at least three times. Through 20 games, Wallner is slashing .277/.414/.447 with six RBI and seven runs scored while striking out at a 27.6 percent clip.