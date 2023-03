Wallner was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Twins on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wallner was given a chance to win an outfield job with the Twins this spring, but he faced an uphill battle with Minnesota's outfield depth, and his .192/.276/.346 slash in 29 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League obviously didn't help. Wallner will likely be one of the first bats the Twins call on this spring if or when they need an extra outfielder.