Gasper will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Despite going 0-for-10 at the dish while starting each of the past three games at either first base or designated hitter, Gasper will stick in the lineup for the series finale with Kansas City, this time filling in behind the plate while top backstop Ryan Jeffers serves as the Twins' DH. Gasper is likely to fade back into a reserve role once Matt Wallner (personal) returns from the paternity list in the next day or two.