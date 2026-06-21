Twins' Mike Paredes: Completes five frames

Paredes allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Paredes put forth another serviceable effort, though the three walks matched his season high. This was the first time he's completed five innings this season, and he threw 47 of 75 pitches for strikes. Paredes is at a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB through 20 innings over five appearances in his first stint in the majors. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies, and he's pretty close to being fully stretched out as a starter.