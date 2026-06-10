Twins' Mike Paredes: Drawing first big-league start

Paredes is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers in Detroit, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Before receiving his first big-league call-up May 31, Paredes had mostly been working out of the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul, with whom he produced a 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 34.2 innings. Though he's worked out of the bullpen over his first week and a half with the Twins, Paredes has been able to stay stretched out by making a pair of 3.2-inning appearances in long relief. He'll be pitching on five days' rest Wednesday, so Paredes should be capable of giving the Twins plenty of length in his first big-league start before turning the game over to the bullpen.