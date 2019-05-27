Twins' Mitch Garver: Beginning rehab assignment

Garver (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver has been out just shy of two weeks with a high ankle sprain. He could be back with the Twins as soon as this weekend if his rehab assignment goes well.

