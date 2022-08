Gordon went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 victory over the Red Sox.

Gordon had a huge day at the dish Tuesday as he set a career high with six RBI. Four of those runs came on a huge grand slam off Ryan Brasier in the bottom of the fifth to put the Twins up 7-4. The home run was Gordon's sixth of the season, and the big day raised his slash line to .276/.321/.431 over 315 plate appearances this season.