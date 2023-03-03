Gordon was diagnosed Friday with a mild-to-moderate left high ankle sprain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gordon suffered the injury on a play in the infield during Friday afternoon's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. X-rays turned up negative for any fractures, but he was in a walking boot and using crutches as he left the Twins' clubhouse in Florida. The 27-year-old will be held out at least through the weekend, per manager Rocco Baldelli, and this could very well turn into a multi-week absence from exhibition action.