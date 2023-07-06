Lopez (5-5) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering four hits and striking out 12 without walking a batter en route to his first career shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Royals.

The right-hander displayed pinpoint control, tossing 76 of 100 pitches for striking and firing first-pitch strikes to 25 of the 30 batters he faced. Lopez seemed to get stronger as the outing progressed, and he struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings to help him set a new single-game career high in Ks. He'll take plenty of momentum into the All-Star break -- Lopez has delivered quality starts in five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB through 39.2 innings over that stretch.