Twins manager Rocco Baldelli named Lopez the team's Opening Day starter Wednesday, Lexi Schweinert of Twins Radio reports.

It's on the early side to be naming an Opening Day starter, but Baldelli evidently saw no reason to wait with Lopez representing an obvious choice. The right-hander's first season in Minnesota was the best of his career, with Lopez collecting a 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 234:48 K:BB over 194 innings. Minnesota opens its regular season on March 28 in Kansas City.