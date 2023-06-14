Lewis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Since making his 2023 debut with the Twins on May 29, Lewis has been holding his own in the big leagues, slashing .318/.318/.477 over his first 44 plate appearances. However, because he's returning from the second ACL tear to his right knee of his young professional career, the Twins seem to be managing his workload somewhat conservatively. Despite getting a breather for Saturday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays, Lewis will get another chance to rest up for the day game just four days later. Donovan Solano will spell Lewis at third base in the series finale with Milwaukee.