The Twins optioned Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul following Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With Carlos Correa (finger) due to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Lewis' time as Minnesota's everyday shortstop was set to end, and the organization decided the 22-year-old was best off playing on a regular basis at Triple-A rather than more sporadically as a super-utility man in the big leagues. Lewis ended his first stint in the majors with a bang, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Tuesday to bring his OPS up to .889 through his first 11 MLB games. According to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Lewis will see most of his action at shortstop as a he returns to Triple-A, though the Twins plan to move him around and give him some exposure to different positions in an effort to increase his pathways to at-bats when he makes his return to the big club.