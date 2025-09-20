Lewis went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland.

Although it's been a lost season for the most part for Lewis -- he has a .680 OPS in 2025 -- it's certainly an encouraging sign to see how active he's been on the basepaths lately. The oft-injured third baseman has 11 of his 12 steals for the year over his last 25 outings, which signals that he's fully healthy as the campaign draws closer to an end. Lewis is flashing the upside that made him the No. 1 overall pick back in 2017, hitting .275 and slugging .461 with seven extra-base hits and 19 RBI over his last 102 at-bats.