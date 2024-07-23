Lewis (groin) expects to play two rehab games with Triple-A St. Paul before being activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game in Detroit, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday, play back-to-back days, rest Thursday and then return to the Twins lineup Friday, assuming all goes well. The talented young infielder has missed most of July with an adductor strain and has been limited to just 24 contests this season due to injuries.