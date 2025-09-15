Jeffers hasn't been fully cleared from concussion protocol but is going through most baseball activities, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Those activities include batting practice, which Jeffers took Monday. Jeffers won't be allowed to return from the 7-day injured list until he's fully cleared, but it seems that could happen soon. With Christian Vazquez (shoulder) also out, the Twins have been using Jhonny Pereda and Mickey Gasper at catcher.