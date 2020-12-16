Jeffers underwent a minor procedure to remove "loose bodies" from his throwing elbow but is expected to be ready for spring training, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Baldelli said Jeffers is "essentially back to normal already," so it sounds like a minor injury. Still, he'll be someone to monitor early in spring training. Jeffers had a strong rookie year and should be part of the mix at catcher for the Twins next season after hitting .273 with a .791 OPS. His outlook for playing time is uncertain since both he and Mitch Garver are right-handed. However, the Twins have made it a point to give catchers adequate rest, so the duo may split playing time even if not a traditional platoon.