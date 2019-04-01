Gonsalves will open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Rochester due to a left elbow flexor/pronator strain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but it's never good to see a pitcher dealing with elbow issues. If healthy, Gonsalves has a chance to return to the big leagues at some point this season but will need to do much better than last year if he's to stick around, as he stumbled to a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 innings in his debut last year.