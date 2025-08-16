Larnach is not starting against Detroit on Saturday.

Larnach had been in the starting nine for five of Minnesota's previous six contests, going just 3-for-19 with a home run and one RBI during that span. Prior to that stretch, he was out of the lineup for three games due to left side soreness, but there's no indication that his absence Saturday is related to the issue or any injury. With Larnach on the bench, Luke Keaschall is getting a day off his feet as the Twins' DH.