Larnach (side) will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Larnach didn't start in any of the Twins' last three games while he managed a side injury, but he felt well enough to make a pinch-hit appearance as a designated hitter in Saturday's 2-0 loss. He'll now step back into the lineup for the series finale, taking over in right field while Matt Wallner (personal) is on the paternity list.