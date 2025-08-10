Twins' Trevor Larnach: Rejoining starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larnach (side) will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Royals.
Larnach didn't start in any of the Twins' last three games while he managed a side injury, but he felt well enough to make a pinch-hit appearance as a designated hitter in Saturday's 2-0 loss. He'll now step back into the lineup for the series finale, taking over in right field while Matt Wallner (personal) is on the paternity list.